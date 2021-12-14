Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.