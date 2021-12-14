Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.60 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.68). Approximately 776,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,827,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.60 ($1.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,702.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.96.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.42%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.