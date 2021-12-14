Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 90 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $683,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.