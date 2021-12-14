Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 80 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.67 on Tuesday, reaching $271.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.58. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

