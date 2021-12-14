Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 385 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.92 and a 200-day moving average of $266.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

