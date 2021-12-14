Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.