Highwoods Properties, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

HIW opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.