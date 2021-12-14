Highland Transcend Partners I (NYSE:HTPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I (NYSE:HTPA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HTPA stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 50.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

