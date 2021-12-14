Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Down 97.1% in November

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the November 15th total of 619,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $11,927,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $10,721,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 511,738 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $5,385,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $4,746,000.

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,609. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

