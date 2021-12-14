Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $28.23 million and $151,606.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.43 or 0.07997185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00077790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.43 or 0.99746441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

