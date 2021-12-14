Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.68 Million

Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report sales of $348.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.20 million and the lowest is $329.60 million. Hexcel posted sales of $295.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

HXL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 8,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,982. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.