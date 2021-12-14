Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.91.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

