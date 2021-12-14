Hexavest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 137.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.