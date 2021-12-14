Hexavest Inc. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after acquiring an additional 694,778 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

