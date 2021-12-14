Hexavest Inc. Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.80.

Shares of ROK opened at $351.02 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

