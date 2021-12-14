Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 556,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,777. The company has a market capitalization of $870.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 434,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 297,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 165,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

