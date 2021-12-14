Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,078 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hess by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 82,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Hess stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

