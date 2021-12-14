Heronetta Management L.P. Purchases 500 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 7.8% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

