Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.52

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 4049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 86.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 36.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $56,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
