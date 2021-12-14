Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.52

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 4049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 86.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 36.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $56,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

