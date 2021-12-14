HelloGold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $261.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HelloGold has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $233,532.39 and $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 12,534,397,643.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125,357,039.76 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9,196,949,726.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,812,497.29 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12,554,911,327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,224,205,388.81 or 0.00632364 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18,086,073,345.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567,215,759.72 or 0.00161265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21,948,897,538.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855,996,887.97 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 8,688,343,494% against the dollar and now trades at $86,401,270.05 or 0.00024565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14,963,279,000.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,570,828,935.94 or 0.01583843 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded up 20,512,736,220.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427,776,755.29 or 0.00121621 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18,876,019,741.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,407,487.20 or 0.00031959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 23,419,240,519.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,205,135,659.16 or 0.01764182 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.