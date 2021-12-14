Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. 53,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,149. Heineken has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.