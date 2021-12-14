HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001434 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $237.81 million and approximately $93,704.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00176821 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.