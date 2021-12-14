Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.40. 223,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,322,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.86. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.