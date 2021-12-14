Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 5,422 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.26. 149,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,833. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

