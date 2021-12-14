Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 36,911 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 323,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 52,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,576. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

