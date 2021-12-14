Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Shares of HYMU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

