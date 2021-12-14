Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 29 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.76. 30,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.43 and a 200 day moving average of $498.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

