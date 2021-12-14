HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Angelique Christine Hill Sells 6,297 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HQY stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,535,000 after buying an additional 130,767 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,548,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,297,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

