Head to Head Survey: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -24.52% -108.53% -14.85% Paylocity 13.10% 16.89% 2.60%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Roblox and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 1 2 10 0 2.69 Paylocity 0 4 7 0 2.64

Roblox currently has a consensus price target of $104.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. Paylocity has a consensus price target of $289.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Roblox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roblox and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $923.89 million 62.45 -$253.25 million N/A N/A Paylocity $635.63 million 20.60 $70.82 million $1.58 150.58

Paylocity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox.

Summary

Paylocity beats Roblox on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

