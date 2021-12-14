Head to Head Contrast: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) vs. Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.33 $15.87 million $2.26 9.59 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.07 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Betterware de Mexico and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.66%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.55%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

