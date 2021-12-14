Head to Head Analysis: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Infineon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 4.45 $1.40 billion $1.06 42.50

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Infineon Technologies 10.53% 14.54% 6.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solar Energy Initiatives and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Infineon Technologies 0 5 9 0 2.64

Infineon Technologies has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.65%. Given Infineon Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infineon Technologies is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

