Head to Head Analysis: iFresh (IFMK) & Its Rivals

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iFresh to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares iFresh and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iFresh
|$89.45 million
|-$8.29 million
|-1.74
|iFresh Competitors
|$23.00 billion
|$447.11 million
|9.77
Institutional & Insider Ownership
2.0% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares iFresh and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iFresh
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|iFresh Competitors
|1.84%
|22.18%
|4.75%
Volatility and Risk
iFresh has a beta of -2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iFresh and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iFresh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|iFresh Competitors
|1107
|2627
|2675
|83
|2.27
As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.45%. Given iFresh’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
iFresh peers beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.
iFresh Company Profile
iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.
