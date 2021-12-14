HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Lifted by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

Shares of HCA opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

