Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HROW. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Harrow Health stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. 73,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harrow Health by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

