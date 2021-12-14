Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 7,535 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,842,414 shares of company stock valued at $113,614,435 in the last three months.

NYSE SNAP opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.62 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

