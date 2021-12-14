Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIMI opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

