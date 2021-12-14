Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $28,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In other news, insider Michele Lux purchased 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $721,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

