Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $42,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $440.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.99 and its 200-day moving average is $410.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

