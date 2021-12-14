Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 283.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

