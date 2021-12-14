Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Research analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.