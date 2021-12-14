Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Tops $104.16 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Handshake has a total market cap of $104.16 million and $998,754.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,780.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.51 or 0.08085630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00309741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.89 or 0.00901841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073201 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.43 or 0.00389959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00262726 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 447,579,636 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

