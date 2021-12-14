Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

