Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 79,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

