Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 459 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 63.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

