Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $566,000 Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 152.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.80. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

