Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $867,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 269,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

