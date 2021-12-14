Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $683,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Prologis were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $161.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

