Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys Shares of 10,000 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

