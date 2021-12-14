Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Griffon were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GFF opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.81. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

