Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics comprises approximately 3.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Grid Dynamics worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,437 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.77 and a beta of 0.70. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,501,142. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

